A Failed Star Dubbed ‘The Accident,’ The Rise And Fall Of The Segway, And Squirrel Parkour

It’s a magazine show — which is to say, it’s a show covering a number of disparate topics linked only by the fact that we’ve decided to cover them together.

This hour, the too-big-to-be-a-planet, too-small-to-be-a-proper-star celestial body dubbed ‘The Accident.’

And: A look at the overwhelming hype, and precipitous fall (pardon the pun) of the Segway.

Plus: squirrel parkour.

GUESTS:

Steve Kemper - The author of several books, including Reinventing the Wheel: A Story of Genius, Innovation, and Grand Ambition

Dan Kois - An editor and writer at Slate

Lucia Jacobs - Principal investigator at The Jacobs Lab of Cognitive Biology at the University of California, Berkeley

Jonathan O'Callaghan - A freelance space and science journalist

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

