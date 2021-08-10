A Failed Star Dubbed ‘The Accident,’ The Rise And Fall Of The Segway, And Squirrel Parkour
It’s a magazine show — which is to say, it’s a show covering a number of disparate topics linked only by the fact that we’ve decided to cover them together.
This hour, the too-big-to-be-a-planet, too-small-to-be-a-proper-star celestial body dubbed ‘The Accident.’
And: A look at the overwhelming hype, and precipitous fall (pardon the pun) of the Segway.
Plus: squirrel parkour.
GUESTS:
- Steve Kemper - The author of several books, including Reinventing the Wheel: A Story of Genius, Innovation, and Grand Ambition
- Dan Kois - An editor and writer at Slate
- Lucia Jacobs - Principal investigator at The Jacobs Lab of Cognitive Biology at the University of California, Berkeley
- Jonathan O’Callaghan - A freelance space and science journalist
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.