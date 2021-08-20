The Nose Won’t Be The New Host Of ‘Jeopardy!’ Either: Mike Richards, ‘FBOY Island,’ More
The Nose had planned to discuss all the scandals around Jeopardy! executive-producer-turned-incoming-host Mike Richards. But then he quit this morning, so The Nose discusses that instead.
And: Larry David (the real guy, not the TV character — as much as those are two different things) went off on Alan Dershowitz in a Martha’s Vineyard grocery store.
And finally: FBOY Island is HBO Max’s first reality TV dating show. It’s not the sort of thing The Nose would normally cover, which is exactly why The Nose is covering it.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Chuck Close, Artist of Outsized Reality, Dies at 81 He found success with his large-scale Photorealist portraits, becoming one of the leading artists of his generation. Late in life he faced allegations of sexual harassment.
- Sean Lock Dies: ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’ Comedian Was 58; Tributes From Ricky Gervais, Bill Bailey, David Baddiel & More
- Lawsuit Alleges Sexual Abuse By Bob Dylan
- Britney Spears Is Under Investigation For Battery After A Dispute With A Staff Member No one was injured in the alleged altercation between Spears and a member of her staff.
- New pictures show Wally the Walrus relaxing on a small boat in Crookhaven Wally the walrus is set to get a ‘floating couch’ in an effort to prevent him from sinking more boats.
- Carrie Underwood Faced Backlash Online After She Liked An Anti-Mask Video On Twitter
- Mr. McFeely’s son, a real-life mail carrier, to deliver in Daniel Tiger’s neighborhood
- Why Country Music Was (Finally) Ready to Come Out “It was like, ‘I can be comfortable and out and gay, or I can do country music, but I definitely can’t do both,’” says one artist. Now that dichotomy appears to be falling apart
- The Coen Brother If Ethan Coen is done making movies with his brother Joel, what might that mean for projects from each Coen Brother going forward?
- OnlyFans Says It Will Ban Sexually Explicit Content The new policy takes effect Oct. 1.
GUESTS:
- Xandra Ellin - Associate producer at Pineapple Street Media, and she writes the On the Media newsletter
- Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
- Cat Pastor - Assistant radio operations manager at Connecticut Public
