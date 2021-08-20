The Nose Won’t Be The New Host Of ‘Jeopardy!’ Either: Mike Richards, ‘FBOY Island,’ More

The Nose had planned to discuss all the scandals around Jeopardy! executive-producer-turned-incoming-host Mike Richards. But then he quit this morning, so The Nose discusses that instead.

And: Larry David (the real guy, not the TV character — as much as those are two different things) went off on Alan Dershowitz in a Martha’s Vineyard grocery store.

And finally: FBOY Island is HBO Max’s first reality TV dating show. It’s not the sort of thing The Nose would normally cover, which is exactly why The Nose is covering it.

GUESTS:



Xandra Ellin - Associate producer at Pineapple Street Media, and she writes the On the Media newsletter

- Associate producer at Pineapple Street Media, and she writes the newsletter Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

- An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance Cat Pastor - Assistant radio operations manager at Connecticut Public

Colin McEnroe contributed to this show.

