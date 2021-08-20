© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose Won’t Be The New Host Of ‘Jeopardy!’ Either: Mike Richards, ‘FBOY Island,’ More

Published August 20, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT
FBOY Island
HBO Max
HBO Max’s ‘FBOY Island.’

The Nose had planned to discuss all the scandals around Jeopardy! executive-producer-turned-incoming-host Mike Richards. But then he quit this morning, so The Nose discusses that instead.

And: Larry David (the real guy, not the TV character — as much as those are two different things) went off on Alan Dershowitz in a Martha’s Vineyard grocery store.

And finally: FBOY Island is HBO Max’s first reality TV dating show. It’s not the sort of thing The Nose would normally cover, which is exactly why The Nose is covering it.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Xandra Ellin - Associate producer at Pineapple Street Media, and she writes the On the Media newsletter
  • Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
  • Cat Pastor - Assistant radio operations manager at Connecticut Public

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe ShowThe Nosepop cultureentertainmentcelebritiestelevisionhistory
Stay Connected
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content