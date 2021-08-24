© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

New Thinking About Cavities, Smokey Bear Needs A Rebrand, And Earth As Exoplanet

Published August 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
Pale Blue Dot
NASA/JPL-Caltech
Earth, as seen in 1990 from the interstellar probe Voyager 1, in the image known as "The Pale Blue Dot."

This hour, a potpourri of topics.

First, some new thinking around dental cavities — are they really an oral microbiome problem?

And, as we endure another record-setting fire season, scientists are wondering, does Smokey Bear need a makeover?

Finally, what happens if we look at Earth as an exoplanet?

GUESTS:

  • Jaime Green - Associate editor of Future Tense
  • Maggie Koerth - Senior science writer for FiveThirtyEight
  • Jennifer Oldham - Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Showsciencespacetelevision
Stay Connected
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol