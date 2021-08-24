New Thinking About Cavities, Smokey Bear Needs A Rebrand, And Earth As Exoplanet
This hour, a potpourri of topics.
First, some new thinking around dental cavities — are they really an oral microbiome problem?
And, as we endure another record-setting fire season, scientists are wondering, does Smokey Bear need a makeover?
Finally, what happens if we look at Earth as an exoplanet?
GUESTS:
- Jaime Green - Associate editor of Future Tense
- Maggie Koerth - Senior science writer for FiveThirtyEight
- Jennifer Oldham - Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.