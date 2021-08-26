Exploring Climate Solutions

The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recently released a report detailing the latest scientific understanding about climate change. This hour, we learn about what’s included in that report. And, we’ll discuss some climate solutions, including carbon capture, oysters, and granting rights to rivers and lakes.

GUESTS:



Rebecca Leber - Climate reporter at Vox

- Climate reporter at David Bercovici - The co-director of the Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture and a professor in Yale’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences

- The co-director of the Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture and a professor in Yale’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences Danielle Bissett - Director of Restoration for the Billion Oyster Project

- Director of Restoration for the Billion Oyster Project Kelsey Leonard - Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Environment at the University of Waterloo, a Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Waters, Climate, and Sustainability, and a citizen of the Shinnecock Nation



Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

