© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Exploring Climate Solutions

Published August 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
39397408402_0cc098e7fb_o.jpg
JJBers
/
Flickr Creative Commons

The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recently released a report detailing the latest scientific understanding about climate change. This hour, we learn about what’s included in that report. And, we’ll discuss some climate solutions, including carbon capture, oysters, and granting rights to rivers and lakes.

GUESTS:

  • Rebecca Leber - Climate reporter at Vox
  • David Bercovici - The co-director of the Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture and a professor in Yale’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences
  • Danielle Bissett - Director of Restoration for the Billion Oyster Project
  • Kelsey Leonard - Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Environment at the University of Waterloo, a Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Waters, Climate, and Sustainability, and a citizen of the Shinnecock Nation

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Showclimate changeenvironmentnatureoceans
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
See stories by Lily Tyson