The Nose Never Wears Shoes: Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Barefoot CEOs, 'Roadrunner,' More

There is a longstanding tendency among tech CEOs to be sort of performatively photographed with bare feet. Also: It’s gross.

And: Washington Post humorist Gene Weingarten got himself into a bit of trouble this week for saying that Indian cuisine is based entirely on one spice. And and: Pumpkin spice lattes are back. Already. (Also: It’s 90 degrees outside.)

And finally: Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is, well, a documentary film about Anthony Bourdain. It’s available as a $20 rental right now, and it’ll hit HBO Max and air on CNN in the future.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



Rebecca Castellani - Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer

- Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer Mercy Quaye - Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.