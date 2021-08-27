© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Nose Never Wears Shoes: Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Barefoot CEOs, 'Roadrunner,' More

Published August 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
roadrunner
CNN / Focus Features
Anthony Bourdain in 'Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.'

There is a longstanding tendency among tech CEOs to be sort of performatively photographed with bare feet. Also: It’s gross.

And: Washington Post humorist Gene Weingarten got himself into a bit of trouble this week for saying that Indian cuisine is based entirely on one spice. And and: Pumpkin spice lattes are back. Already. (Also: It’s 90 degrees outside.)

And finally: Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is, well, a documentary film about Anthony Bourdain. It’s available as a $20 rental right now, and it’ll hit HBO Max and air on CNN in the future.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Rebecca Castellani - Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer
  • Mercy Quaye - Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
