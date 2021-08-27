The Nose Never Wears Shoes: Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Barefoot CEOs, 'Roadrunner,' More
There is a longstanding tendency among tech CEOs to be sort of performatively photographed with bare feet. Also: It’s gross.
And: Washington Post humorist Gene Weingarten got himself into a bit of trouble this week for saying that Indian cuisine is based entirely on one spice. And and: Pumpkin spice lattes are back. Already. (Also: It’s 90 degrees outside.)
And finally: Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is, well, a documentary film about Anthony Bourdain. It’s available as a $20 rental right now, and it’ll hit HBO Max and air on CNN in the future.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Don Everly, Older Brother in Groundbreaking Rock Duo, Dies at 84 The Everly Brothers, Don and Phil, were the most successful rock act to emerge from Nashville in the 1950s, rivaling Elvis Presley for radio airplay.
- Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones’ Drummer and Inimitable Backbone, Dead at 80 Rock & roll legend “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier [Tuesday] surrounded by his family,” according to publicist
- ‘Never Call Me Your Drummer Again’ The full story of the time Charlie Watts punched Mick Jagger, excerpted from Sympathy for the Drummer.
- Man Photographed As A Baby On ‘Nevermind’ Cover Sues Nirvana For Sexual Exploitation
- OnlyFans Is Reversing Its Ban On Adult Content, But Sex Workers Say It’s Already Cost Them Followers And Money “Every single dime that company has made has revolved around porn whether they want to admit it or not … I think it’s hilarious now watching them try to pick up the pieces from a vase they threw at the wall.”
- 25 Tweets That Prove No One Was Emotionally Prepared For The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Trailer
- The Karate Kid Stage Musical To Wax On In A Pre-Broadway Run In 2022
- Sean Penn still has more to say He’s supposed to be talking about his new movie. But there’s so much else.
- Tom Hanks Sells 4 Vehicles From His Collection His marquee item in the auction, an Airstream trailer bought in the “Sleepless in Seattle” era, brought in over $200,000.
- Looking Back On 15 Years Of ‘Idiocracy,’ One The Most Memorable And Sadly Relevant Comedies Of The 21st Century
- Parents Are Not Okay We’re not even at a breaking point anymore. We’re broken.
- Even Billy Joel Mocked ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire.’ I Loved It. As a 4-year-old, our critic couldn’t get enough of this manic 1989 hit, a crash course in U.S. history. Now the song lives on in parodies and memes.
- Ted Lasso Is a Perfect Show If You Hate Laughing This “balm for the soul” is supposed to be a comedy?
- Tom Cruise Performed 13,000 Motorbike Jumps To Prep For A Mission: Impossible 7 Stunt
- He’s No Longer Host. But Mike Richards Is Still Running ‘Jeopardy!’ Defying a backlash over sexist and crude comments, a top Sony TV executive told the show’s staff that the studio stood behind Mr. Richards as the executive producer.
GUESTS:
- Rebecca Castellani - Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer
- Mercy Quaye - Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.