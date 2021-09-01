© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

From ‘Bye Bye Bye’ To ‘Butter:’ The Enduring Appeal Of Boy Bands

Published September 1, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
Joe Haupt
Flickr Creative Commons

From New Kids on the Block to *NSYNC to One Direction, boy bands have been a staple of popular music for decades. This hour on the Colin McEnroe Show, we look back at the history of boy bands, and talk about what’s in store for their future.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

