From ‘Bye Bye Bye’ To ‘Butter:’ The Enduring Appeal Of Boy Bands

From New Kids on the Block to *NSYNC to One Direction, boy bands have been a staple of popular music for decades. This hour on the Colin McEnroe Show, we look back at the history of boy bands, and talk about what’s in store for their future.

GUESTS:



Maria Sherman - Author of Larger Than Life: A History of Boy Bands from NKOTB to BTS

- Author of Aja Romano - A culture staff writer for Vox

- A culture staff writer for Brad Fischetti - The surviving member of LFO

