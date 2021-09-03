The Nose Is Important For The Health Of The Department: ‘Seinfeld’ On Netflix, TV’s White Guys, And ‘The Chair’
Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.
According to Vulture, TV’s white guys are in crisis, and specifically on a bunch of shows The Nose has covered: Kevin Can F**k Himself, The White Lotus, The Chair, Ted Lasso… Oh, and Jeopardy!
And speaking of TV’s white guys, Seinfeld is coming to Netflix next month. Eric Deggans wonders why it hasn’t caught on with young people the way shows like The Office and Friends have.
And finally: The Chair is a Netflix miniseries about the English department at fictional Pembroke University. It stars Sandra Oh, Jay Duplass, Bob Balaban, Holland Taylor, and more.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- How MLB pushed back the Atlantic League mound and pushed fed-up players to the brink of a work stoppage
- Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Is Finally Ready to Talk Ryan Fischer took a bullet trying to save the pop star’s French bulldogs from being dognapped. He knows you have questions
- Inside the Weird World of Out-of-Office Messages
- ‘Jeopardy!’ Had To Clarify Its Rules Because A Very Good Champion Has A Very Annoying Answering Habit
- Joe Rogan, a podcasting giant who has been dismissive of vaccination, has Covid.
- Al Leiter, John Smoltz won’t appear at MLB Network studios after refusing vaccine
- After Pink criticized the parents of a 14-year-old YouTuber who was pictured in a bikini, the girl said the swimsuits aren’t sexual unless you ‘view us that way’
- Who asked for this? We don’t know. But Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew is here anyway.
- The People Who Make Ted Lasso Can See Your Tweets, You Know
- ABBA Reunite for First Time in 40 Years, Announce New Album and Digital Concert Swedish pop group finally releases singles “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”
- A Dishonest Study on Dishonesty Puts a Prominent Researcher on the Hot Seat
- A complete timeline of how Bishop Sycamore fooled ESPN
- McDonald’s Mascot Grimace Is a What Now?!? Truly did not need this information in my life.
GUESTS:
- Elizabeth Keifer - Professor emerita of English at Tunxis Community College
- Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College
- Bill Yousman - Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.