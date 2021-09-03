© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose Is Important For The Health Of The Department: ‘Seinfeld’ On Netflix, TV’s White Guys, And ‘The Chair’

Published September 3, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
The Chair
Netflix
Sandra Oh in the Netflix miniseries 'The Chair.'

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

According to Vulture, TV’s white guys are in crisis, and specifically on a bunch of shows The Nose has covered: Kevin Can F**k Himself, The White Lotus, The Chair, Ted Lasso… Oh, and Jeopardy!

And speaking of TV’s white guys, Seinfeld is coming to Netflix next month. Eric Deggans wonders why it hasn’t caught on with young people the way shows like The Office and Friends have.

And finally: The Chair is a Netflix miniseries about the English department at fictional Pembroke University. It stars Sandra Oh, Jay Duplass, Bob Balaban, Holland Taylor, and more.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Elizabeth Keifer - Professor emerita of English at Tunxis Community College
  • Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College
  • Bill Yousman - Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

