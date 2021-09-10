© 2021 Connecticut Public

A Radio Show About Mimes? You Bet.

Published September 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
mime
Björn Söderqvist
/
flickr creative commons

Mimes have been gesticulating their way into our hearts (or nightmares) nearly for forever. It may be that the legendary Marcel Marceau popularized the mime, but people have been communicating through movement since the very beginning.

Today, characters in big-budget Hollywood movies and television shows routinely rely on pantomime techniques to create the on-screen characters we love.

This hour, the past, present, and future of mimes.

GUESTS:

  • Doug Jones - A trained mime, contortionist, and award-winning actor known for his roles in The Shape of WaterHellboyPan’s LabyrinthHocus PocusStar Trek: Discovery, and more
  • Richard Knight - Author of Mime the Gap: Techniques in Mime and Movement
  • Shawn Wen - Author of A Twenty Minute Silence Followed by Applause

Colin McEnroe and Jonathan McNicol contributed to this show, which originally aired August 30, 2018.

