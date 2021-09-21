© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The New England Patriots: From Winner To Champion, From Champion To Dynasty

Published September 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
Gillette Stadium
Alvaro Galve
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts — home of the New England Patriots since 2002.

Seventeen AFC East championships. Nine Super Bowl appearances. Six Lombardi trophies. Twenty seasons pairing maybe the greatest head coach in the history of the NFL with maybe the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL.

At the same time, there are words like “spygate.” “Deflategate.” And even “solicitation in Florida.”

This hour, a look at one of the all-time great (and all-time most divisive) sports dynasties: the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick/Robert Kraft New England Patriots.

GUEST:

  • Jeff Benedict - Special features writer for Sports Illustrated and the author of 16 books; his latest is The Dynasty

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired December 9, 2020.

The Colin McEnroe Showsportsathletespop cultureentertainmentcelebritieshistoryfootballMassachusettsHartfordNew England
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
