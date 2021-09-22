© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Looking At Our World Through Glass

Published September 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
40310585272_01222f21fd_o.jpg
trentv11182
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Glass is all around us: from windows and mirrors, to phone screens and fiber optic cables. This hour on the Colin McEnroe Show, we'll learn about how glass helped shape our world, efforts to create different types of glasses, and what it's like to make art out of glass.

GUESTS:

  • John Garrison - Professor at Grinnell College, and author of the book Glass
  • Alexis Clare - Professor of Glass Science at Alfred University 
  • Eric Meek - Senior Manager of Hot Glass Programs at the Corning Museum of Glass

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Showhistorypop culturetechnologyart
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
See stories by Lily Tyson