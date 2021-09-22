Looking At Our World Through Glass

Glass is all around us: from windows and mirrors, to phone screens and fiber optic cables. This hour on the Colin McEnroe Show, we'll learn about how glass helped shape our world, efforts to create different types of glasses, and what it's like to make art out of glass.

GUESTS:



John Garrison - Professor at Grinnell College, and author of the book Glass

- Professor at Grinnell College, and author of the book Alexis Clare - Professor of Glass Science at Alfred University

- Professor of Glass Science at Alfred University Eric Meek - Senior Manager of Hot Glass Programs at the Corning Museum of Glass

