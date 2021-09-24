The Nose Won The Apocalypse: ‘Y: The Last Man,’ The Real-Time True Crime-ification of Gabby Petito, More
Y: The Last Man is an FX on Hulu television series (whatever that means) based on the DC comics series. It stars Diane Lane as President Jennifer Brown and Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown, the last living person with a Y chromosome.
And: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were (at least aspiring) #vanlife influencers. Tragedy, and our culture around this particular sort of tragedy, has turned them into pop culture figures of an entirely different kind.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Melvin Van Peebles, Godfather of Black Cinema, Dies at 89 He directed ‘Watermelon Man,’ did everything on ‘Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song’ and wrote a pair of Broadway musicals.
- Beloved ‘Sex And The City’ Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57
- Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination
- The Song That Never Ends: Why Earth, Wind & Fire’s ‘September’ Sustains
- The Man Behind Those Annual ‘Sept. 21’ Videos Has Made His Last Masterpiece
- Not Enough Has Changed Since Sanford and Son The unwritten rules of Black TV
- James Corden Is Getting Called Out For Making An Ageist Joke About BTS Fans And…Yikes When will celebs learn not to come for the fandoms?!
- Johnny Depp Says Cancel Culture Is “So Far Out Of Hand” & “No One Is Safe”, Asks People To “Stand Up” Against “Injustice”
- The Emmys Underlined the Paradox of Too Much TV The people handing out the awards were a diverse lot. The ones receiving them, much less so.
- Japanese school students sent a message in a bottle. 37 years later, it washed up in Hawaii
- No sign of £4.8m golden toilet stolen from Blenheim Palace, two years on
- World’s first 108-key concert grand piano built by Australia’s only piano maker
- Netflix now owns the screen rights to Roald Dahl’s entire catalog The acquisition of the Roald Dahl Story Company follows three years of partnership
- Eddie Murphy Signs Three-Picture & First-Look Film Deal With Amazon Studios
- Reading a Novel Set Entirely in Slack In “Several People Are Typing,” Calvin Kasulke takes office agony to its outer limits.
- Elon Musk and Grimes break up after three years together
GUESTS:
- Raquel Benedict - Claims to be the most dangerous woman in speculative fiction; hosts the Rite Gud podcast
- Brian Slattery - Arts editor for the New Haven Independent and a producer at WNHH radio
