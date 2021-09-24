© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose Won The Apocalypse: ‘Y: The Last Man,’ The Real-Time True Crime-ification of Gabby Petito, More

Published September 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
Y: The Last Man
Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation and FX Productions, LLC
Ben Schnetzer as Yorick, the last man, on ‘Y: The Last Man.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

Y: The Last Man is an FX on Hulu television series (whatever that means) based on the DC comics series. It stars Diane Lane as President Jennifer Brown and Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown, the last living person with a Y chromosome.

And: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were (at least aspiring) #vanlife influencers. Tragedy, and our culture around this particular sort of tragedy, has turned them into pop culture figures of an entirely different kind.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Raquel Benedict - Claims to be the most dangerous woman in speculative fiction; hosts the Rite Gud podcast
  • Brian Slattery - Arts editor for the New Haven Independent and a producer at WNHH radio

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe ShowThe Nosepop cultureentertainmentcelebritiestelevisioncrimeInternet
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
