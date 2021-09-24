The Nose Won The Apocalypse: ‘Y: The Last Man,’ The Real-Time True Crime-ification of Gabby Petito, More

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

Y: The Last Man is an FX on Hulu television series (whatever that means) based on the DC comics series. It stars Diane Lane as President Jennifer Brown and Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown, the last living person with a Y chromosome.

And: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were (at least aspiring) #vanlife influencers. Tragedy, and our culture around this particular sort of tragedy, has turned them into pop culture figures of an entirely different kind.

GUESTS:



Raquel Benedict - Claims to be the most dangerous woman in speculative fiction; hosts the Rite Gud podcast

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.