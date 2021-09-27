© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

An Hour With Francisco Goldman

Published September 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
Francisco Goldman made a big choice as a young man. He chose to spend a year in Guatemala living with his uncle instead of pursuing the master’s degree he could have had from a prestigious school offering him a full scholarship. It turned out to be one of the most consequential decisions of his early life.

This hour, Colin talks with Goldman about his novel Monkey Boy, a story about the legacy of violence on a family and much more, including how his decision to go to Guatemala has shaped his life.

GUEST:

  • Francisco Goldman - Author of seven books; his most recent is the novel Monkey Boy

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired May 27, 2021.

The Colin McEnroe Showpop cultureentertainmentbooksidentityethnicityfamiliesracismBostonCentral AmericaGuatemala
