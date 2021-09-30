© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Longest Continuous Human Thought: A Look At Mathematics

Published September 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
mathematics
Akash Kataruka
/
flickr creative commons

Listen live Thursday at 1 p.m.

It’s been a while since we’ve done a math show. So this hour, some discussion of just what mathematics even is in the first place.

Plus, some news from the world of math: A look at three landmark papers bridging the gap between quantum physics and formal mathematics.

And: the low-dimensional topology of… knitting.

GUESTS:

  • Sabetta Matsumoto - A theoretical physicist and applied mathematician at Georgia Tech, where she leads The Matsumoto Group studying the geometry of materials
  • Alec Wilkinson - Staff writer at The New Yorker
  • Charlie Wood - Contributing writer to Quanta Magazine

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this conversation.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
