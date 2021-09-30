The Longest Continuous Human Thought: A Look At Mathematics

Listen live Thursday at 1 p.m.

It’s been a while since we’ve done a math show. So this hour, some discussion of just what mathematics even is in the first place.

Plus, some news from the world of math: A look at three landmark papers bridging the gap between quantum physics and formal mathematics.

And: the low-dimensional topology of… knitting.

GUESTS:



Sabetta Matsumoto - A theoretical physicist and applied mathematician at Georgia Tech, where she leads The Matsumoto Group studying the geometry of materials

Alec Wilkinson - Staff writer at The New Yorker

Charlie Wood - Contributing writer to Quanta Magazine

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this conversation.