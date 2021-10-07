© 2021 Connecticut Public

No, Mark Twain did not say that. If we're going to quote people, let's get it right

Published October 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
A photo of "The Oxford Dictionary of Quotations."

From our favorite songs and movies, to Shakespeare and Maya Angelou, we regularly quote others in our daily lives. This hour, we talk about famous quotations and misquotations, and discover why some quotations endure through history, while others don’t. Plus, why is Mark Twain misquoted so often?

GUESTS:

  • Elizabeth Knowles - Editor of The Oxford Dictionary of Quotations
  • Fred Shapiro - Editor of The New Yale Book of Quotations, and associate director for collections and special projects at the Yale Law Library
  • Kent Rasmussen - Editor of The Quotable Mark Twain and Mark Twain A to Z, among other books

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

