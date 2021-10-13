The role of the Senate parliamentarian, the importance of local newspapers, and the history of the wheelie suitcase
This hour, a potpourri of topics: the Senate parliamentarian, local news, and wheelie suitcases.
First, we talk about the Senate parliamentarian.
And then: we discuss the value of local news, through the case study of The Hartford Courant.
Finally, we learn about the invention of the wheelie suitcase.
GUESTS:
- Elana Schor - Congress editor at Politico
- David Folkenflik - NPR’s media correspondent
- Katrine Marçal - Author of Mother Of Invention: How Good Ideas Get Ignored In An Economy Built For Men
Colin McEnroe, Catie Talarski and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.