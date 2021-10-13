© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

The role of the Senate parliamentarian, the importance of local newspapers, and the history of the wheelie suitcase

Published October 13, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
The_Hartford_Courant.jpg
Sage Ross
/
Flickr Creative Commons

This hour, a potpourri of topics: the Senate parliamentarian, local news, and wheelie suitcases.

First, we talk about the Senate parliamentarian.

And then: we discuss the value of local news, through the case study of The Hartford Courant.

Finally, we learn about the invention of the wheelie suitcase.

GUESTS:

  • Elana Schor - Congress editor at Politico
  • David Folkenflik - NPR’s media correspondent
  • Katrine Marçal - Author of Mother Of Invention: How Good Ideas Get Ignored In An Economy Built For Men

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Catie Talarski and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Showsenatelawnewspapershistoryinventions
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
See stories by Lily Tyson
Related Content