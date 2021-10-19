Jewish unity is kryptonite to antisemitic rage

Jews have a long history of resistance against antisemitism that has sought to eradicate their literal existence. The power of their resistance lies in Jewish cultural and spiritual unity and the resulting close-knit communities that have survived and thrived in response to hate.

Today, we talk about how Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood came together in 2018 after a shooter killed eleven Jewish worshippers in a synagogue as they were preparing for their Saturday morning services.

We also talk about the thousands of Jewish ‘family camps’ and partisan fighters who survived and triumphed in the forests of Eastern Europe during World War II. Some of their descendants settled in Connecticut.

Resistance can take many forms beyond warfare.

GUESTS:



Mark Oppenheimer is a Senior Editor at Tablet, where he hosts the podcast Unorthodox. He is the author of five books, most recently, of Squirrel Hill: The Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting and the Soul of a Neighborhood. @UnorthodoxMark

Rebecca Frankel is a journalist and author. Her work has appeared in Smithsonian magazine, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post, among other publications. Her most recent book is Into the Forest: A Holocaust Story of Survival, Triumph, and Love. @becksfrankel

Cat Pastor and Colin McEnroe contributed to this show.