The Nose looks at the BBC’s 100 greatest TV series of the century, Netflix’s ‘Maid,’ and more

This week, BBC Culture dropped its list of “The 100 Greatest TV series of the 21st Century.” No. 1 is exactly what you’d think it’d be, but below that, there’s plenty to argue about. (Deadwood at 18?! Horse pucky.) The Nose, over the years, has covered many of the shows on the list, by the way: Atlanta, Black Mirror, Fleabag, Game of Thrones, The Good Place, I May Destroy You, Mindhunter, OJ: Made in America, The Queen’s Gambit, Schitt’s Creek, Stranger Things, The Underground Railroad, Watchmen… to name a few.

And, speaking of shows: Maid is a Netflix limited series inspired by Stephanie Land’s memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, and created by Molly Smith Metzler. Netflix’s describes it this way: “After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future.” Its 10 episodes dropped on October 1.

Rand Richards Cooper - A fiction writer, contributing editor at Commonweal , and the restaurant critic for the Hartford Courant

- A fiction writer, contributing editor at , and the restaurant critic for the Mercy Quaye - Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.