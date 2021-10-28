Not Necessarily The Nose: The year in horror, 2021

We realized a few years ago that — basically because Colin and I are fraidy cats — The Nose doesn’t cover very much horror stuff. So we started doing an annual Halloween special that tackles horror head-on, in a vaguely Nose-ish way.

This year: Could it be that the one genre with a certain amount of immunity from the Disneyfication, the cinematic universeification of everything… is horror?

And: There’s an ongoing renaissance in Black horror dating back to Jordan Peele’s Get Out in 2017. This year’s best example is probably Nia DaCosta’s Candyman reboot/remake/sequel (co-written by DaCosta and Peele). But horror’s creeping (you see what I did there) reckoning with racism is having its share of ups and downs, too.

And finally: We have a largely arbitrary tradition of spending a chunk of this show on a horror classic that’s celebrating, specifically, its 40th anniversary. Previously, it’s been Halloween, Alien, The Shining. This year: An American Werewolf in London.

GUESTS:



Raquel Benedict - Claims to be the most dangerous woman in speculative fiction; she’s the host of the Rite Gud podcast

- Claims to be the most dangerous woman in speculative fiction; she’s the host of the podcast David Jesudason - A freelance writer and journalist

- A freelance writer and journalist Rich Johnson - Writes about movies; he’s the host of two movie podcasts: Film & and Mondo Moviehouse

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.