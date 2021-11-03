There are rules for punctuation, but we don't always agree on them

Should people use Oxford commas? Is there a correct number of exclamation points per email? If someone ends a casual text with a period, does that mean they're mad at you?

This hour is all about punctuation and how we use it. We talk about the history of punctuation marks, timeless punctuation debates, and how writing for texts and emails has changed the way we use punctuation.

GUESTS:



Claire Cock-Starkey - Author of Hyphens and Hashtags: The Stories Behind The Symbols On Our Keyboard

Julia Pistell - Founding member of Sea Tea Improv, one of the hosts of the Literary Disco podcast, and a producer freelancing with us

Raquel Benedict - Claims to be the most dangerous woman in speculative fiction; she's the host of the Rite Gud podcast

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

