The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose goes on a ‘Voyage’ with ABBA (and HBO’s ‘Succession’)

Published November 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
Succession
Home Box Office, Inc.
A promotional image of some of the main cast of HBO’s ‘Succession.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

Voyage is ABBA’s ninth studio album and their first album of new material in 40 years. Its 10 tracks dropped early this morning. A concert residency, ABBA Voyage, is scheduled to run next year in London. The band will not appear in person for these concerts. Instead, digital “ABBAtars” will perform in their place. It was announced that ABBA would officially break up after the release of Voyage.

And: Succession is an hour-long, satirical comedy-drama series on HBO. It was created by Jesse Armstrong and originally debuted in 2018. We’re three episodes into its third season, and 23 episodes have aired overall. Its first two seasons won nine Emmys between them, including Outstanding Drama Series in 2020. Succession was renewed for a fourth season in October.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe ShowThe Nosepop cultureentertainmentcelebritiesmusictelevisionhistoryEurope
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
