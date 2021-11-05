The Nose goes on a ‘Voyage’ with ABBA (and HBO’s ‘Succession’)

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

Voyage is ABBA’s ninth studio album and their first album of new material in 40 years. Its 10 tracks dropped early this morning. A concert residency, ABBA Voyage, is scheduled to run next year in London. The band will not appear in person for these concerts. Instead, digital “ABBAtars” will perform in their place. It was announced that ABBA would officially break up after the release of Voyage.

And: Succession is an hour-long, satirical comedy-drama series on HBO. It was created by Jesse Armstrong and originally debuted in 2018. We’re three episodes into its third season, and 23 episodes have aired overall. Its first two seasons won nine Emmys between them, including Outstanding Drama Series in 2020. Succession was renewed for a fourth season in October.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



Rebecca Castellani - Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer

- Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer Sam Hadelman - Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

