A Monday in the park. Our tribute to Sondheim and his songs
Stephen Sondheim was, put simply, among the most important figures in the history of musical theater.
His major works include West Side Story, Gypsy, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Merrily We Roll Along, Sunday in the Park with George, and Into the Woods.
Sondheim won eight Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, an Oscar, eight Grammy Awards, a Laurence Olivier Award, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Stephen Sondheim died November 26 in Roxbury, Connecticut. He was 91.
GUESTS:
- Florence Lacey - An actress and vocalist who has appeared on Broadway many times, including in the most recent Broadway production of Follies
- Steve Metcalf - Director emeritus of the University of Hartford’s Presidents’ College
- Alexandra Petri - Columnist for the Washington Post and the author of Nothing Is Wrong And Here Is Why
- Gene Seymour - A “writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek”
- Howard Sherman - Theater administrator, writer, and advocate; author of Another Day’s Begun: Thornton Wilder’s Our Town in the 21st Century
Cat Pastor contributed to this show.