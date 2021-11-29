© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

A Monday in the park. Our tribute to Sondheim and his songs

Published November 29, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
The Dramatists Guild Fund Hosts Their Annual Gala Great Writers Thank Their Lucky Stars
Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
Stephen Sondheim speaks at the Great Writers Thank Their Lucky Stars annual gala, October 21, 2013, in New York City.

Listen live Monday at 1 p.m.

Stephen Sondheim was, put simply, among the most important figures in the history of musical theater.

His major works include West Side Story, Gypsy, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Merrily We Roll Along, Sunday in the Park with George, and Into the Woods.

Sondheim won eight Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, an Oscar, eight Grammy Awards, a Laurence Olivier Award, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Stephen Sondheim died November 26 in Roxbury, Connecticut. He was 91.

GUESTS:

  • Florence Lacey - An actress and vocalist who has appeared on Broadway many times, including in the most recent Broadway production of Follies
  • Steve Metcalf - Director emeritus of the University of Hartford’s Presidents’ College
  • Alexandra Petri - Columnist for the Washington Post and the author of Nothing Is Wrong And Here Is Why
  • Gene Seymour - A “writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek”
  • Howard Sherman - Theater administrator, writer, and advocate; author of Another Day’s Begun: Thornton Wilder’s Our Town in the 21st Century

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Showtheatermusichumorhistorycelebritiespop cultureentertainment
Colin McEnroe
Colin McEnroe is a radio host, newspaper columnist, magazine writer, author, playwright, lecturer, moderator, college instructor and occasional singer.
See stories by Colin McEnroe
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
