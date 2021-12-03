© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at (all 468 minutes of) ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

Published December 3, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
The Beatles: Get Back
Linda McCartney
/
Apple Corps Ltd. / Disney
The Beatles in Peter Jackson’s ‘The Beatles: Get Back.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week, The Nose was a frying pan.

The Beatles: Get Back is a three-part Disney+ docuseries produced and directed by Peter Jackson. It’s made from material originally captured for a 1970 documentary of the making of Let It Be. Jackson has called it “a documentary about a documentary.”

Originally conceived as a feature film, The Beatles: Get Back was ultimately released last weekend as three episodes totaling nearly eight hours.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Steve Metcalf - Director emeritus of the University of Hartford’s Presidents’ College
  • Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College
  • Brian Slattery - Arts editor for the New Haven Independent and a producer at WNHH radio

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

