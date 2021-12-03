The Nose looks at (all 468 minutes of) ‘The Beatles: Get Back’
Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.
This week, The Nose was a frying pan.
The Beatles: Get Back is a three-part Disney+ docuseries produced and directed by Peter Jackson. It’s made from material originally captured for a 1970 documentary of the making of Let It Be. Jackson has called it “a documentary about a documentary.”
Originally conceived as a feature film, The Beatles: Get Back was ultimately released last weekend as three episodes totaling nearly eight hours.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Renowned fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after a private battle with cancer
- Ex-Child Actor in ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’ Shot and Killed Police said Jonshel Alexander and a man were shot inside a vehicle Saturday in New Orleans.
- Did Taylor Swift Just Make Billboard Chart History? She’s given The Beatles and Don McLean a 10-minute run for their money.
- ‘Home Alone’ House For Rent On Airbnb, Kevin Not Included
- Which Films Lead the Biggest Best-Picture Race in Years? With epics like “West Side Story” and biopics like “King Richard” in contention, Oscar voters have plenty of choices in a category that’s now set at 10 slots.
- The Best Movies of 2021 This year’s releases, augmented by movies postponed from last year, offer exceptional artistry amid the industry’s commercial difficulties.
- Here’s Why Movie Dialogue Has Gotten More Difficult To Understand (And Three Ways To Fix It)
- The 10 most outrageous moments from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia The A.V. Club breaks down some of the wildest moments of the FXX comedy, which kicks off its 15th season on December 1
- The New Yorker: The Best Music of 2021
- NPR: Best Music Of 2021
- Adele convinces Spotify to remove the shuffle button from album pages: “our stories should be listened to as we intended” Streaming giant makes it less easy on you if you want to mess with an album’s running order
- Gen Z Pop Stars Made Their Mark in 2021. Beware, Millennial Forebears. Upstarts including Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Chloe Bailey and the Kid Laroi grew up on the internet, admiring the artists who are now their contemporaries.
- More Like Spotify Wrecked (I Use Apple Music) Here’s to the worst day of the year
- M.L.B. Lockout: ‘We Understand It’s Bad for Our Business’ As the league and its players’ union settle in for a fight that the union called “unnecessary and provocative,” both sides went public to state their cases.
- How Leisure Time Became Work The rise of the attention economy has accelerated our habit of engaging with our hobbies in a data-driven way.
- The Package Is the Message American consumers can’t resist the lure of a well-designed container.
- Cancel Mel Gibson Why is Hollywood still hiring this raging anti-Semite?
GUESTS:
- Steve Metcalf - Director emeritus of the University of Hartford’s Presidents’ College
- Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College
- Brian Slattery - Arts editor for the New Haven Independent and a producer at WNHH radio
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.