The Nose looks at (all 468 minutes of) ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week, The Nose was a frying pan.

The Beatles: Get Back is a three-part Disney+ docuseries produced and directed by Peter Jackson. It’s made from material originally captured for a 1970 documentary of the making of Let It Be. Jackson has called it “a documentary about a documentary.”

Originally conceived as a feature film, The Beatles: Get Back was ultimately released last weekend as three episodes totaling nearly eight hours.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



Steve Metcalf - Director emeritus of the University of Hartford’s Presidents’ College

- Director emeritus of the University of Hartford’s Presidents’ College Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College

- Teaches writing at Trinity College Brian Slattery - Arts editor for the New Haven Independent and a producer at WNHH radio

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

