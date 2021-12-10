© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose on Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ and intermissions at movies

Published December 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
The Power of the Dog
Netflix, Inc.
Kodi Smit-McPhee and Benedict Cumberbatch in Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog.’

This week, The Nose might mind if you come to the table without a washup.

The 1970s are back. Again. For the nth time. But maybe it’s different this time? That said, the ’70s weren’t all that bad.

And, the age-old question: Should movies have intermissions?

And finally: The Power of the Dog is a Western written and directed by Jane Campion and based on the 1967 novel. It’s Campion’s first movie in 12 years, and she and it won the Silver Lion for Best Direction at the Venice Film Festival. The movie is an early Oscar favorite, with special notice going to performances by Kodi Smit-McPhee and Benedict Cumberbatch. The Power of the Dog is available to stream worldwide on Netflix.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • James Hanley - Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College
  • Tracy Wu Fastenberg - Development officer at Connecticut Children’s

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
