The Nose on Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ and intermissions at movies
This week, The Nose might mind if you come to the table without a washup.
The 1970s are back. Again. For the nth time. But maybe it’s different this time? That said, the ’70s weren’t all that bad.
And, the age-old question: Should movies have intermissions?
And finally: The Power of the Dog is a Western written and directed by Jane Campion and based on the 1967 novel. It’s Campion’s first movie in 12 years, and she and it won the Silver Lion for Best Direction at the Venice Film Festival. The movie is an early Oscar favorite, with special notice going to performances by Kodi Smit-McPhee and Benedict Cumberbatch. The Power of the Dog is available to stream worldwide on Netflix.
GUESTS:
- James Hanley - Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College
- Tracy Wu Fastenberg - Development officer at Connecticut Children’s
Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.