The Colin McEnroe Show

From productivity culture to workplace technology, we’re rethinking how we work

Published December 15, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST
In their new book “Out of Office: The Big Problem and Bigger Promise of Working from Home,” Anne Helen Petersen and Charlie Warzel argue that “whatever you were doing during the pandemic and its stilted aftermath, it was not working from home,” but instead “doing your job from home.”

This hour: Charlie Warzel joins us for a conversation about remote work, our relationship to work in general, and how to make work better for everyone.

GUESTS:

  • Charlie Warzel - Author of the newsletter “Galaxy Brain,” and contributing writer at The Atlantic. His new book with Anne Helen Petersen is “Out of Office: The Big Problem and Bigger Promise of Working from Home.” 

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe ShowworktechnologyCOVIDcovid-19bookspop culturehistory
Lily Tyson
