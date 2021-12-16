© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

The art is the idea. A look at Sol LeWitt

Published December 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
Sol LeWitt, “Loopy Doopy, Blue/Red”
courtesy of the New Britain Museum of American Art
Sol LeWitt, “Loopy Doopy, Blue/Red,” 2000, Oil-based woodcut, 20⅝ × 28⅝ in., Catalogue Raisonné: 2000.04, NBMAA Collection, 2007.136.234SL

With the New Britain Museum of American Art staging two concurrent exhibitions of Sol LeWitt’s prints, we listen back to our 2019 hour on the Hartford native, one of the giants of conceptualist and minimalist art.

As an artist, LeWitt abandoned the long histories of painting and drawing and sculpture in favor of his Wall Drawings and Structures.

And as an art figure, he abandoned the conventions of celebrity and resisted ever even having his picture taken.

This hour, a look at Connecticut’s own Sol LeWitt.

GUESTS:

  • David Areford - Associate professor of art history at the University of Massachusetts Boston and curator of Strict Beauty: Sol LeWitt Prints for the New Britain Museum of American Art
  • Lary Bloom - The author of Sol LeWitt: A Life of Ideas
  • Andrea Miller-Keller - Was the Emily Hall Tremaine Curator of Contemporary Art at the Wadsworth Atheneum from 1968 to 1998
  • Cary Smith - An artist who makes abstract paintings

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired May 9, 2019.

Tags

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
