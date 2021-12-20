© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

A personal and literary exploration of blindness and sight

Published December 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
A photo of Edward Sheffield Bartholomew's sculpture 'Blind Homer Led by the Genius of Poetry.'
Wikimedia Commons

At 10 years old, M. Leona Godin began losing her vision. Her experience with sight and blindness is detailed in her new book, There Plant Eyes: A Personal and Cultural History of Blindness. In it she also explores blindness throughout literature, and through key figures and inventions throughout history.

This hour, we’re joined by Godin to discuss “the vast, dappled regions between seeing and not-seeing, blindness and sight, darkness and light.”

GUEST:

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired July 8, 2021.

Lily Tyson
