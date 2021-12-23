© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘And Just Like That…’ and ‘Yellowjackets’

Published December 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
And Just Like That…
HBO Max
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis on ‘And Just Like That…’

Listen live Thursday at 1 p.m.

On this special Christmas Eve Eve edition, The Nose is not pretending to be any age.

And Just Like That… is an HBO Max original limited series revival of Sex and the City. Set 11 years after the events of the 2010 movie Sex and the City 2, the series is said to have had the most-watched debut on HBO Max to date.

And: Yellowjackets is an hour-long Showtime drama created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. Here’s how Showtime describes it: “Wildly talented high school girls’ soccer players descend into savage clans after their plane crashes in the remote northern wilderness. Twenty-five years later, they discover that what began in the wild is far from over.” This month, Yellowjackets was renewed for a second season.

GUESTS:

  • Taneisha Duggan - A director, producer, and arts consultant
  • Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

