The best jazz of 2021

To round out the year, we round up the best jazz of the year. We’ve done this every year for at least the last eight years.

Here are our 2021 picks:



“Dark Blue Residue” from Afrika Love by Alchemy Sound Project

by Alchemy Sound Project “Homeward Bound (for Ana Grace)” from Homeward Bound by Johnathan Blake

by Johnathan Blake “Movement 6” from Promises by Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, and The London Symphony Orchestra

by Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, and The London Symphony Orchestra “It Come ’Round ’Gin” from The Democracy! Suite by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Septet with Wynton Marsalis

by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Septet with Wynton Marsalis “Relentless Mind” by Jihye Lee Orchestra featuring Sean Jones and Alan Ferber from Daring Mind by Jihye Lee Orchestra

by Jihye Lee Orchestra “Leone” from Migration of Silence Into and Out of the Tone World, Volumes 1–10 by The Music of William Parker

by The Music of William Parker “Shortie’s Portion” from Raise Up Off Me by Ralph Peterson

by Ralph Peterson “Gotham” by Andrew Renfroe featuring Marquis Hill, Braxton Cook, Taber Gable, Rick Rosato, and Curtis Nowosad from Run in the Storm by Andrew Renfroe

by Andrew Renfroe “Wings” by Scott Robinson and Elan Mehler from Kimbrough by various artists

by various artists “White Out” from Two Takes, Vol. 1: Quintet by Jared Schonig

by Jared Schonig “The Sports Page” from This Bitter Earth by Veronica Swift

by Veronica Swift “Up North” from Reverso: Live by Frank Woeste, Ryan Keberle, and Vincent Courtois

GUESTS:



Jen Allen - A pianist, composer, arranger, and educator

- A pianist, composer, arranger, and educator Noah Baerman - A pianist, composer, and educator

- A pianist, composer, and educator Gene Seymour - A film, television, and music critic

