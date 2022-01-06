Ross Douthat’s battle with the invisible illness of Lyme disease

New York Times columnist Ross Douthat knew he was sick, but none of the doctors he visited in the early days of his illness could tell him what he had. He was treated for Lyme disease but he didn’t get better. So he took matters into his own hands.

Ross will join us to share his personal story of what it’s like to feel sick when few believe you and how his pain led him to seek answers in the controversial world of chronic Lyme disease.

His story is about living with chronic illness and his frustration with a medical community that can disregard that which it doesn’t understand. His story is also about the desperate measures one becomes capable of taking to fight an invisible foe while under the influence of pain, a desperation for proof of illness and an internet filled with conflicting information.

GUESTS: Ross Douthat is a New York Times columnist and a film critic for National Review. He’s the author of several books including, The Decadent Society: How We Became the Victims of Our Own Success, and most recently, The Deep Places: A Memoir of Illness and Discovery

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.