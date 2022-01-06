© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Ross Douthat’s battle with the invisible illness of Lyme disease

Published January 6, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
Ross Douthat
Abigail Tucker
/
Ross Douthat

New York Times columnist Ross Douthat knew he was sick, but none of the doctors he visited in the early days of his illness could tell him what he had. He was treated for Lyme disease but he didn’t get better. So he took matters into his own hands.

Ross will join us to share his personal story of what it’s like to feel sick when few believe you and how his pain led him to seek answers in the controversial world of chronic Lyme disease.

His story is about living with chronic illness and his frustration with a medical community that can disregard that which it doesn’t understand. His story is also about the desperate measures one becomes capable of taking to fight an invisible foe while under the influence of pain, a desperation for proof of illness and an internet filled with conflicting information.

GUESTS: Ross Douthat is a New York Times columnist and a film critic for National Review. He’s the author of several books including, The Decadent Society: How We Became the Victims of Our Own Success, and most recently, The Deep Places: A Memoir of Illness and Discovery

You can join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show. 

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Showhealthhealth carepoliticiansreligionNew Havenbooks
Stay Connected
Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. Prior to that, Betsy worked as an intensive care registered nurse in several Connecticut hospitals.
See stories by Betsy Kaplan
Related Content