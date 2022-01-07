The Nose on Jon Stewart and J.K. Rowling, the retirement of CT’s own ‘fartrepreneur,’ the Pope and pets, and ‘The French Dispatch’
Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.
This week’s Nose is a willow hamper containing umpteen pins, plaques, and official citations of the highest order.
In this week’s newest nonsense news: Jon Stewart says he does not think the Harry Potter movies are antisemitic. The Pope says people who have pets instead of kids are selfish. And Connecticut’s own fart bottling “fartrepreneur” says she has retired.
And: The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun is Wes Anderson’s new anthology film. It tells five different stories in three different aspect ratios and in black and white and color, and it stars many of Anderson’s usual stable of actors: Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Anjelica Huston, Owen Wilson, Edward Norton, etc.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Sidney Poitier, Oscar-Winning Icon, Dies at 94 The first black actor to win a best-actor Oscar, and the first to become America’s top box-office draw, Poitier leaves behind a singular legacy.
- Max Julien, star of Blaxploitation classic ‘The Mack,’ has died at 88
- ‘Sesame Street’ composer Stephen Lawrence has died at 82
- Pabst Blue Ribbon Deletes Tweets About ‘Eating Ass,’ Saying They Were ‘in Poor Judgment’ The brand tried making cracks at Dry January’s expense
- Humans would probably start eating each other in space
- Don’t Look Up Is Netflix’s 3rd Most-Viewed Film Ever In 11 Days The Netflix feature Don’t Look Up from director Adam McKay starring Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, has become a massive success in 11 days.
- Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers test positive for COVID-19
- The Grammys are postponed and Sundance is moved online because of omicron surge
- Novak Djokovic Is Refused Entry Into Australia Over Vaccine Exemption The No. 1 men’s tennis player was told to leave the country following a 10-hour standoff with government officials at a Melbourne airport, ending his chance to defend his Australian Open title.
- What the Success of Spider-Man Means for Hollywood in 2022 Spider-Man: No Way Home bodes well for cinemas. Yet smaller-budget films might get left behind.
- Rated “G” for “Globalization” How the Drive for Easily Marketable, Mass-Consumable Children’s Media Stifles Complexity and Creativity
- Celebrity-obsessed people are less intelligent, new study boldly claims
- Most Of The Biggest Box Office Bombs Of All Time Were Made After 2010
- Elmo is right about Rocco and it’s time we acknowledge that Elmo has been beefing with a rock since 1999
- The Nonexistent Cancellation of Norman Mailer Junior staffers at Penguin Random House scoff at the idea that one of their own was powerful enough to derail a new collection of the author’s work.
- Nicolas Cage says actors need to know how to use a gun Asked if firearms should be banned from film sets after the fatal shooting involving Alec Baldwin last year, Cage said they are ‘part of the job profile’
GUESTS:
- Theresa Cramer - A freelance writer and editor and the co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications
- Sam Hadelman - Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
- Tracy Wu Fastenberg - Development officer at Connecticut Children’s
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.