The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose on Jon Stewart and J.K. Rowling, the retirement of CT’s own ‘fartrepreneur,’ the Pope and pets, and ‘The French Dispatch’

Published January 7, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
Searchlight Pictures
/
Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Bill Murray and Pablo Pauly in Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose is a willow hamper containing umpteen pins, plaques, and official citations of the highest order.

In this week’s newest nonsense news: Jon Stewart says he does not think the Harry Potter movies are antisemitic. The Pope says people who have pets instead of kids are selfish. And Connecticut’s own fart bottling “fartrepreneur” says she has retired.

And: The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun is Wes Anderson’s new anthology film. It tells five different stories in three different aspect ratios and in black and white and color, and it stars many of Anderson’s usual stable of actors: Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Anjelica Huston, Owen Wilson, Edward Norton, etc.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Theresa Cramer - A freelance writer and editor and the co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications
  • Sam Hadelman - Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
  • Tracy Wu Fastenberg - Development officer at Connecticut Children’s

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe ShowThe Nosepop cultureentertainmentcelebritiestelevisionbooksmoviespodcastsInternettechnologyreligionpetsanimalsfamiliesparentinghistoryFrancebicyclesjournalism
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
