The Nose on Jon Stewart and J.K. Rowling, the retirement of CT’s own ‘fartrepreneur,’ the Pope and pets, and ‘The French Dispatch’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose is a willow hamper containing umpteen pins, plaques, and official citations of the highest order.

In this week’s newest nonsense news: Jon Stewart says he does not think the Harry Potter movies are antisemitic. The Pope says people who have pets instead of kids are selfish. And Connecticut’s own fart bottling “fartrepreneur” says she has retired.

And: The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun is Wes Anderson’s new anthology film. It tells five different stories in three different aspect ratios and in black and white and color, and it stars many of Anderson’s usual stable of actors: Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Anjelica Huston, Owen Wilson, Edward Norton, etc.

Theresa Cramer - A freelance writer and editor and the co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications

- A freelance writer and editor and the co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications Sam Hadelman - Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn

- Works in music public relations and hosts at Radio Free Brooklyn Tracy Wu Fastenberg - Development officer at Connecticut Children’s

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.