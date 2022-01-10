© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The human range of emotions stretches beyond our vocabulary

Published January 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
You probably know when you’re feeling happy, sad, or angry. But our range of emotions stretch beyond the language we have for them.

This hour, we learn about what emotions are, and give names to ones you’ve probably felt, but never knew what to call.

GUESTS:

  • Edgar Gerrard Hughes - Researcher at London's Queen Mary Centre for the History of the Emotions and editor of “The Book of Emotions”
  • John Koenig - Author of “The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows”

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

