Plum Island: ‘Sounds charming’

Plum Island sits less than 7 miles off the coast of Connecticut in Long Island Sound. It is completely owned by the federal government and controlled by the Department of Homeland Security. Since 1954, it has been the site of the soon-to-be-decommissioned Plum Island Animal Disease Center.

“All islands carry a certain mystery, but Plum Island has more than its share of stories and secrets,” according to Marian Lindberg.

This hour, a look at the place Dr. Hannibal Lecter calls “Anthrax Island”: Plum Island, New York.

GUESTS:



Ellen Killoran - Staff reporter and editor at Crime Online

- Staff reporter and editor at Marian Lindberg - Conservation specialist for The Nature Conservancy and the author of Scandal On Plum Island: A Commander Becomes the Accused

- Conservation specialist for The Nature Conservancy and the author of Geoff Manaugh - Co-author of Until Proven Safe: The History and Future of Quarantine

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired July 14, 2021.