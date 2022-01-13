© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

We're working ourselves to death. Sometimes literally. But why?

Published January 13, 2022
As the pandemic marches on, the “Great Resignation” is a sign that a lot of us are feeling overworked. More than 745,000 people died in 2016 alone from overwork that resulted in stroke and heart disease, a problem so common in Japan they have a word for it: Karoshi.

This hour, our guests unpack the looming threat of overwork. We look at how we got here, why we idolize overwork, why the game development industry has such a troubled relationship with creative individuals, and what we can do to ensure better workplace conditions.

GUESTS:

  • Anat Lechner - Clinical Associate Professor of Management and Organisations at Stern School of Business NYU, and a specialist in change management
  • Keith Fuller - Consultant for game development companies on leadership and culture, and the founder of All About EX
  • Alex Soojung-Kim Pang - Author of the books “Shorter”, “Rest”, and “The Distraction Addiction”, and the founder of Strategy & Rest

Colin McEnroe, Lily Tyson, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Dylan Reyes
