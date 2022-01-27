OK, boomer. Disaffected Gen X. Millennials and their avocado toast. Why do we group everybody by these arbitrary ‘generations?’
We’ve all heard the generational stereotypes, and rolled our eyes at them.
This hour: we investigate generational groupings to discover why we’re interested in separating people into generations, when it is useful, and when it is not.
GUESTS:
- Bobby Duffy - Professor of Public Policy and Director of the Policy Institute at King’s College London, and author of “The Generation Myth: Why When You’re Born Matters Less Than You Think.”
- Justin Charity - Senior Staff Writer for The Ringer, who wrote the recent article, “It’s Time to Accept That Millennials and Gen Z Are the Same Generation.”
- Ziad Ahmed - The CEO/Co-Founder of JUV Consulting.
Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Gene Amatruda contributed to this show.