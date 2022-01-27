© 2022 Connecticut Public

OK, boomer. Disaffected Gen X. Millennials and their avocado toast. Why do we group everybody by these arbitrary ‘generations?’

Published January 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
Multi-generation family on retaining wall
Morsa Images/Getty Images
/
Digital Vision
Multi-generation family on retaining wall against clear sky.

We’ve all heard the generational stereotypes, and rolled our eyes at them.

This hour: we investigate generational groupings to discover why we’re interested in separating people into generations, when it is useful, and when it is not.

GUESTS:

  • Bobby Duffy - Professor of Public Policy and Director of the Policy Institute at King’s College London, and author of “The Generation Myth: Why When You’re Born Matters Less Than You Think.” 
  • Justin Charity - Senior Staff Writer for The Ringer, who wrote the recent article, “It’s Time to Accept That Millennials and Gen Z Are the Same Generation.”
  • Ziad Ahmed - The CEO/Co-Founder of JUV Consulting.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Gene Amatruda contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
