‘The Good Place’ creator Michael Schur explains how to be a good person

Published February 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
Michael Schur speaking at Universal Television's ‘The Good Place’ panel.
Rachel Luna
/
Getty Images
Michael Schur speaks at Universal Television’s ‘The Good Place’ FYC panel at UCB Sunset Theater on June 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.

You know Michael Schur from the shows he’s created, like The Good Place, Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine This hour we talk with Schur about his latest project: his new book How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question. Through the conversation we discuss moral philosophy, and big moral questions like “should you return your shopping cart to the cart corral?”

GUEST:

  • Michael Schur - TV writer, producer, and creator of Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and The Good Place; his new book is How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

