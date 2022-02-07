COVID-19 nasal vaccines may be replacing shots, and the Winter Olympics opening days recap

This hour, an assortment of topics.

First up: why future COVID-19 boosters may be administered through the nose.

Next, we learn all about masks.

Finally: we get up to speed on the Winter Olympics.

GUESTS:



Dr. Akiko Iwasaki - The Waldemar Von Zedtwitz Professor of Immunobiology at Yale University, and an Investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Dr. Iwasaki is on a team studying nasal COVID-19 boosters.

- The Waldemar Von Zedtwitz Professor of Immunobiology at Yale University, and an Investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Dr. Iwasaki is on a team studying nasal COVID-19 boosters. Aaron Collins - A mechanical engineer with a background in aerosol science, who tests and evaluates masks on his YouTube channel, and publishes all the data in a Google doc.

- A mechanical engineer with a background in aerosol science, who tests and evaluates masks on his YouTube channel, and publishes all the data in a Google doc. Ben Waterworth - An Australian journalist, radio host, and host of many podcasts, including “Off The Podium,” a podcast about the Olympics.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter .

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

