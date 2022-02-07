© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

COVID-19 nasal vaccines may be replacing shots, and the Winter Olympics opening days recap

Published February 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
N95 Face Mask with Stethoscope and Scrubs
JOE CICAK/Getty Images
/
E+
Protective N95 Mask

This hour, an assortment of topics.

First up: why future COVID-19 boosters may be administered through the nose.

Next, we learn all about masks.

Finally: we get up to speed on the Winter Olympics.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Akiko Iwasaki - The Waldemar Von Zedtwitz Professor of Immunobiology at Yale University, and an Investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Dr. Iwasaki is on a team studying nasal COVID-19 boosters. 
  • Aaron Collins - A mechanical engineer with a background in aerosol science, who tests and evaluates masks on his YouTube channel, and publishes all the data in a Google doc.
  • Ben Waterworth - An Australian journalist, radio host, and host of many podcasts, including “Off The Podium,” a podcast about the Olympics. 

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Show covid-19COVIDvaccinevaccination roll outhealthMasksOlympicssports
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
See stories by Lily Tyson
Related Content