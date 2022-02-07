COVID-19 nasal vaccines may be replacing shots, and the Winter Olympics opening days recap
This hour, an assortment of topics.
First up: why future COVID-19 boosters may be administered through the nose.
Next, we learn all about masks.
Finally: we get up to speed on the Winter Olympics.
GUESTS:
- Dr. Akiko Iwasaki - The Waldemar Von Zedtwitz Professor of Immunobiology at Yale University, and an Investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Dr. Iwasaki is on a team studying nasal COVID-19 boosters.
- Aaron Collins - A mechanical engineer with a background in aerosol science, who tests and evaluates masks on his YouTube channel, and publishes all the data in a Google doc.
- Ben Waterworth - An Australian journalist, radio host, and host of many podcasts, including “Off The Podium,” a podcast about the Olympics.
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.