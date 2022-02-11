© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose has a good cry, watches Super Bowl ads, and discusses ‘Somebody Somewhere’

Published February 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
bridget-everett-jeff-hiller.jpg
Courtesy of
/
HBO
Comedian and singer Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller in Somebody Somewhere.

This week’s Nose discusses “The Power of a Good Cry,” watches Super Bowl ads, and talks about HBO’s new comedy “Somebody Somewhere.”

GUESTS:

  • Sam Hadelman - Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn.
  • Rich Hollant - Principal at Co Lab, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford. 
  • Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show The Nosepop culturemusictelevision
Lily Tyson
Lily Tyson
