Why is our culture so interested in dieting?

Why is dieting such an enduring idea when it has such mixed results? This hour we investigate that question by looking back at diets through history, talking about the latest science, and discussing portrayals of dieting through pop culture.

GUESTS:



Virginia Sole-Smith - Author of “The Eating Instinct” and a journalist who covers diet culture and weight stigma, and who writes the “ Burnt Toast ” newsletter, and hosts the “Burnt Toast” podcast.

- Author of “The Eating Instinct” and a journalist who covers diet culture and weight stigma, and who writes the “ ” newsletter, and hosts the “Burnt Toast” podcast. Louise Foxcroft - A historian and author of “Calories and Corsets: A History of Dieting Over 2000 Years,” among other books.

- A historian and author of “Calories and Corsets: A History of Dieting Over 2000 Years,” among other books. Evan Forman - Professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences, and Director of the Center for Weight, Eating and Lifestyle Science at Drexel University.

- Professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences, and Director of the Center for Weight, Eating and Lifestyle Science at Drexel University. Constance Grady - A senior reporter for Vox, and author of the recent article “ Looking back at the ’90s has meant reexamining the decade’s toxic diet culture .”

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.