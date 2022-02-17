© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

From geckos to gum: we explore the science of stickiness

Published February 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
Close-up view of gecko feet clinging on glass
StephanHoerold/Getty Images
/
E+
Geckos have a special ability to stick to surfaces.

Stickiness: we know it when we see it-- or when we feel it under our feet at the movie theater. But what is stickiness, scientifically speaking? How do geckos climb? Why don't post-it notes ruin our books? On today's show we'll ask scientist Laurie Winkless about her new book, "Sticky," and figure out what holds it all together.

GUESTS:

  • Laurie Winkless - A science writer, physicist, and author of the new book, “Sticky: the Secret Science of Stickiness”
  • Dr. Alyssa Stark - A professor at Villanova University. She runs a lab that studies biological adhesion.
  • Will Coldwell - A freelance writer and regular contributor to the Guardian, Economist and Financial Times. He is the writer of the Economist article “Bursting the Bubble: How Gum Lost Its Cool.”

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Lily Tyson, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Show sciencepop cultureanimalsbooks
Stay Connected
Julia Pistell
See stories by Julia Pistell
Related Content