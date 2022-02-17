From geckos to gum: we explore the science of stickiness

Stickiness: we know it when we see it-- or when we feel it under our feet at the movie theater. But what is stickiness, scientifically speaking? How do geckos climb? Why don't post-it notes ruin our books? On today's show we'll ask scientist Laurie Winkless about her new book, "Sticky," and figure out what holds it all together.

GUESTS:



Laurie Winkless - A science writer, physicist, and author of the new book, “Sticky: the Secret Science of Stickiness”

Dr. Alyssa Stark - A professor at Villanova University. She runs a lab that studies biological adhesion.

Will Coldwell - A freelance writer and regular contributor to the Guardian, Economist and Financial Times. He is the writer of the Economist article " Bursting the Bubble: How Gum Lost Its Cool ."

Colin McEnroe, Lily Tyson, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.