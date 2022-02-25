© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose Looks at ‘Nightmare Alley’ and ‘The Trojan Horse Affair’

Published February 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
Nightmare Alley (2021)
Kerry Hayes
/
20th Century Studios
Bradley Cooper in Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose wants to be found out, same as everybody else.

Guillermo del Toro’s sideshow noir, Nightmare Alley, is nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, and Richard Jenkins, among others. It’s based on the 1946 novel, of which it’s the second film adaptation, after Edmund Goulding’s 1947 version starring Tyrone Power and Joan Blondell.

And The Trojan Horse Affair is the fifth podcast from Serial Productions. It’s hosted by Brian Reed (host of S·Town) and newcomer Hamza Syed, and it’s billed as “a mystery in eight parts.”

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Theresa Cramer: A freelance writer and editor and the co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications
  • Bill Griffith: Created the syndicated daily comic strip Zippy, and he’s the author of Nobody’s Fool: The Life and Times of Schlitzie the Pinhead
  • Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show The Nosepop cultureentertainmentcelebrities
