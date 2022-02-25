The Nose Looks at ‘Nightmare Alley’ and ‘The Trojan Horse Affair’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose wants to be found out, same as everybody else.

Guillermo del Toro’s sideshow noir, Nightmare Alley, is nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, and Richard Jenkins, among others. It’s based on the 1946 novel, of which it’s the second film adaptation, after Edmund Goulding’s 1947 version starring Tyrone Power and Joan Blondell.

And The Trojan Horse Affair is the fifth podcast from Serial Productions. It’s hosted by Brian Reed (host of S·Town) and newcomer Hamza Syed, and it’s billed as “a mystery in eight parts.”

GUESTS:



Theresa Cramer: A freelance writer and editor and the co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications

Bill Griffith: Created the syndicated daily comic strip Zippy, and he's the author of Nobody's Fool: The Life and Times of Schlitzie the Pinhead

Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.