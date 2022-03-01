Hunting for treasure
Treasure hunts are prolific across literature, film, and history.
This hour we talk about treasure hunts, including what happens when you drop one in the present day.
GUESTS:
- Dan Barbarisi - Author of Chasing The Thrill: Obsession, Death and Glory In America’s Most Extraordinary Treasure Hunt
- Marcellus Cadd - Writes the blog Geocaching While Black
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired August 4, 2021.