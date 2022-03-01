© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Hunting for treasure

Published March 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
Treasure hunts are prolific across literature, film, and history.

This hour we talk about treasure hunts, including what happens when you drop one in the present day.

GUESTS:

  • Dan Barbarisi - Author of Chasing The Thrill: Obsession, Death and Glory In America’s Most Extraordinary Treasure Hunt
  • Marcellus Cadd - Writes the blog Geocaching While Black

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired August 4, 2021.

