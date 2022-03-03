© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

An hour with Mike Pesca

Published March 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
Mike Pesca with cats
Caitlin Mitchell
/
Peach Fish Productions
Mike Pesca (middle).

Listen live Thursday at 1 p.m.

Mike Pesca’s The Gist — with more than 1,700 episodes dating back to 2014 — is said to be the longest-running daily news podcast.

After a controversial split from Slate, Pesca relaunched The Gist as an independent podcast this January.

Mike Pesca joins Colin for the hour.

GUEST:

  • Mike Pesca: Host of The Gist

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
