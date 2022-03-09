© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Building utopia

Published March 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
Matri Mandir
Amith Nag Photography/Getty Images
/
Moment RF
The Matri Mandir at Auroville, Pondicherry, India.

Over 500 years ago, Sir Thomas More wrote about utopia. Since then, countless communities around the world have worked to create their own versions of a perfect world. This hour, we look at examples of utopian communities from around the world.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired August 18, 2021.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
