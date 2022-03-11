The Nose looks at Best Picture nominees ‘Licorice Pizza’ and ‘Drive My Car’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

Licorice Pizza is the ninth feature film written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. The movie and Anderson are nominated for three Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. It is a coming-of-age story set in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s and starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman in their film debuts. Its ensemble supporting cast includes Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie, Maya Rudolph, and John C. Reilly.

And Drive My Car is an adaptation of the Haruki Murakami short story written by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe and directed by Hamaguchi. It is the first Japanese film ever nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards and just the sixth movie ever to win Best Picture from all three major U.S. critics’ groups after Goodfellas, Schindler’s List, L. A. Confidential, The Hurt Locker, and The Social Network.

Taneisha Duggan: A director, producer, and arts consultant

James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College

Tracy Wu Fastenberg: Development officer at Connecticut Children's

