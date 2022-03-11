The Nose looks at Best Picture nominees ‘Licorice Pizza’ and ‘Drive My Car’
Licorice Pizza is the ninth feature film written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. The movie and Anderson are nominated for three Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. It is a coming-of-age story set in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s and starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman in their film debuts. Its ensemble supporting cast includes Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie, Maya Rudolph, and John C. Reilly.
And Drive My Car is an adaptation of the Haruki Murakami short story written by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe and directed by Hamaguchi. It is the first Japanese film ever nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards and just the sixth movie ever to win Best Picture from all three major U.S. critics’ groups after Goodfellas, Schindler’s List, L. A. Confidential, The Hurt Locker, and The Social Network.
- Mitchell Ryan, Lethal Weapon And Grosse Pointe Blank Actor, Dies At 88
- If the Lockout Makes Baseball Better, It Will Have Been Worth It After tense negotiations, Major League Baseball and the players’ union both made gains in their desired areas. But more important, they avoided losses — of games and, potentially, their standing.
- Netflix Suspends Service in Russia Amid Invasion of Ukraine
- Moonfall Has Bombed Its Way Into The Record Books, And That’s Concerning
- ‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Mistaken for Bank Robber “We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It never should have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler,” Bank of America told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement about the January incident in Atlanta.
- Disney Censors ‘Overtly Gay Affection’ In Movies, According To Pixar Employees
- Denzel Washington tackles Shakespeare and life’s fourth quarter with grace
- ‘We can’t afford to lose them’: the fight to bring missing movies back Films such as The Heartbreak Kid and I Shot Andy Warhol remain unavailable on any platform but a new initiative is aiming to change that
- Why Isn’t Brittney Griner the Biggest Sports Story in the Country?
- Taneisha Duggan: A director, producer, and arts consultant
- James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College
- Tracy Wu Fastenberg: Development officer at Connecticut Children’s
