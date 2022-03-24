The Nose’s guide to the 94th Academy Awards

Listen live Thursday and Friday at 1 p.m.

Over the last eight months, The Nose has covered 11 of this year’s Academy Award-nominated movies, encompassing 54 nominations.

So on this special edition of The Nose, we look back at our discussions of nominated movies, and we look ahead to Sunday’s Oscars ceremony with film and television star (and Oscars voter) Illeana Douglas.

Some of the movies covered include: Being the Ricardos, Coda, Drive My Car, Dune, House of Gucci, King Richard, Last Night in Soho, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, No Time To Die, The Power of the Dog, Spencer, West Side Story, The Worst Person in the World, and more.

Note: This special two-part Oscars season finale edition of The Nose, airing over two days on the radio, is presented here as one double-length (or so) episode.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer

Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer Theresa Cramer: A freelance writer and editor and the co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications

A freelance writer and editor and the co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications Illeana Douglas: A movie and television star and an Academy Awards voter

A movie and television star and an Academy Awards voter Taneisha Duggan: A director, producer, and arts consultant

A director, producer, and arts consultant Bill Griffith: Created the syndicated daily comic strip Zippy , and he’s the author of Nobody’s Fool: The Life and Times of Schlitzie the Pinhead

Created the syndicated daily comic strip , and he’s the author of Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn

Works in music public relations and hosts at Radio Free Brooklyn James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College

Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College Steve Metcalf: Founder and director of the Garmany concert series at the university of Hartford’s Hartt School

Founder and director of the Garmany concert series at the university of Hartford’s Hartt School Helder Mira: Multimedia producer at Trinity College and co-host of the So Pretentious podcast

Multimedia producer at Trinity College and co-host of the podcast Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College

Teaches writing at Trinity College Tracy Wu Fastenberg: Development officer at Connecticut Children’s

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, Cat Pastor, Dylan Reyes, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, parts of which have aired previously in different form.