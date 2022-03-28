© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

First Responder Nose: Oscars smackdown

Published March 28, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
An Oscar statue is seen in the window of The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Note: This episode contains strong language.

You may have seen that Sunday night, on the Academy Awards stage, Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith went up on stage and whacked Rock in the face, and then a few minutes later, Will Smith won the Best Actor award.

A more Noseish confluence of events we may never have seen been before. And so we assembled an emergency, podcast-only, shortish Nose to deal with it.

GUESTS:

  • Jacques Lamarre: A playwright and the director of client services at Buzz Engine
  • Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast
  • Vivian Nabeta: Director of marketing and public relations for Capital Community College and the cohost of the So Pretentious podcast

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Show The Nosepop culturecelebritiestelevision
Stay Connected
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content