First Responder Nose: Oscars smackdown

Note: This episode contains strong language.

You may have seen that Sunday night, on the Academy Awards stage, Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith went up on stage and whacked Rock in the face, and then a few minutes later, Will Smith won the Best Actor award.

A more Noseish confluence of events we may never have seen been before. And so we assembled an emergency, podcast-only, shortish Nose to deal with it.

GUESTS:



Jacques Lamarre: A playwright and the director of client services at Buzz Engine

Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

Vivian Nabeta: Director of marketing and public relations for Capital Community College and the cohost of the So Pretentious podcast

