It took a global pandemic to turn us all into preppers
In the past two years, we've all turned into preppers. Whether dealing with a pandemic, supply chain disruptions, or natural disasters, we've learned the value of being prepared to be self-sufficient for a few days, weeks, or even months. This hour, we look at prepping, and talk about how it has become a part of our everyday lives.
GUESTS:
- Anna Maria Bounds: Professor of Sociology at Queens College, and author of Bracing for the Apocalypse: An Ethnographic Study of New York's ‘Prepper’ Subculture.
- Chris Ellis: Colonel in the U.S. Army based in Hawaii, who got his PhD from Cornell, and researches disaster preparedness.
- Hayward Gatch IV: Connecticut-based prepper, and owner of Be Nice Home Solutions.
- Margaret Killjoy: Prepper, and host of the “Live Like The World Is Dying” Podcast.
- Melissa Scholes Young: Associate Professor in Literature at American University, and a writer, whose most recent novel, The Hive, features a character who preps.
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.