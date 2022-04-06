© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

It took a global pandemic to turn us all into preppers

Published April 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
A room with shelves filled with canned goods, toilet paper, and other supplies.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images
A storage room stacked with food is seen at Fortitude Ranch in Mathias, West Virginia, on March 13, 2020.

In the past two years, we've all turned into preppers. Whether dealing with a pandemic, supply chain disruptions, or natural disasters, we've learned the value of being prepared to be self-sufficient for a few days, weeks, or even months. This hour, we look at prepping, and talk about how it has become a part of our everyday lives.

GUESTS:

  • Anna Maria Bounds: Professor of Sociology at Queens College, and author of Bracing for the Apocalypse: An Ethnographic Study of New York's ‘Prepper’ Subculture.
  • Chris Ellis: Colonel in the U.S. Army based in Hawaii, who got his PhD from Cornell, and researches disaster preparedness. 
  • Hayward Gatch IV: Connecticut-based prepper, and owner of Be Nice Home Solutions. 
  • Margaret Killjoy: Prepper, and host of the “Live Like The World Is Dying” Podcast. 
  • Melissa Scholes Young: Associate Professor in Literature at American University, and a writer, whose most recent novel, The Hive, features a character who preps. 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show natural disasterCOVID
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
Related Content