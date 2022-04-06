It took a global pandemic to turn us all into preppers

In the past two years, we've all turned into preppers. Whether dealing with a pandemic, supply chain disruptions, or natural disasters, we've learned the value of being prepared to be self-sufficient for a few days, weeks, or even months. This hour, we look at prepping, and talk about how it has become a part of our everyday lives.

GUESTS:



Anna Maria Bounds : Professor of Sociology at Queens College, and author of Bracing for the Apocalypse: An Ethnographic Study of New York's ‘Prepper’ Subculture .

: Professor of Sociology at Queens College, and author of . Chris Ellis : Colonel in the U.S. Army based in Hawaii, who got his PhD from Cornell, and researches disaster preparedness.

: Colonel in the U.S. Army based in Hawaii, who got his PhD from Cornell, and researches disaster preparedness. Hayward Gatch IV : Connecticut-based prepper, and owner of Be Nice Home Solutions.

: Connecticut-based prepper, and owner of Be Nice Home Solutions. Margaret Killjoy : Prepper, and host of the “Live Like The World Is Dying” Podcast.

: Prepper, and host of the “Live Like The World Is Dying” Podcast. Melissa Scholes Young: Associate Professor in Literature at American University, and a writer, whose most recent novel, The Hive, features a character who preps.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.