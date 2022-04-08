© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Nose looks at Jerrod Carmichael’s ‘Rothaniel’ and Stephen Merchant’s ‘The Outlaws’

Published April 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Jerrod Carmichael in his new HBO special, ‘Rothaniel,’ directed by Bo Burnham
courtesy of HBO
Jerrod Carmichael in his new HBO special, ‘Rothaniel,’ directed by Bo Burnham.

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose is all gettin’ flushed.

Rothaniel is Jerrod Carmichael’s third HBO comedy special. The previous two, 2014’s Love at the Store and 2017’s 8, were directed by Spike Lee and Bo Burnham, respectively. Rothaniel was taped in February at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City, and it, too, is directed by Burnham. This is the fourth directing project in a row of Burnham’s that The Nose has covered.

And: The Outlaws is a BBC One series created by Stephen Merchant. It’s now available Stateside on Amazon Prime, and Amazon’s synopsis calls it “a comedy thriller about a disparate group of lawbreakers thrown together to complete a community service sentence.” It stars Merchant, Christopher Walken, and an ensemble cast.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
  • Rich Hollant: Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford
  • Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
