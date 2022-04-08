The Nose looks at Jerrod Carmichael’s ‘Rothaniel’ and Stephen Merchant’s ‘The Outlaws’
Rothaniel is Jerrod Carmichael’s third HBO comedy special. The previous two, 2014’s Love at the Store and 2017’s 8, were directed by Spike Lee and Bo Burnham, respectively. Rothaniel was taped in February at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City, and it, too, is directed by Burnham. This is the fourth directing project in a row of Burnham’s that The Nose has covered.
And: The Outlaws is a BBC One series created by Stephen Merchant. It’s now available Stateside on Amazon Prime, and Amazon’s synopsis calls it “a comedy thriller about a disparate group of lawbreakers thrown together to complete a community service sentence.” It stars Merchant, Christopher Walken, and an ensemble cast.
- Estelle Harris Dies: ‘Seinfeld’s Estelle Costanza, ‘Toy Story’ Franchise’s Mrs. Potato Head Was 93
- Los Lobos founding member Francisco González has died at 68
- Louis C.K.’s Grammy, After ‘Global Amounts of Trouble,’ Draws Backlash Some comedians are questioning how the Recording Academy saw fit to bestow an award to someone who had admitted to sexual misconduct.
- Why We Can’t Quit the Guitar Solo
- Elon Musk becomes Twitter’s largest shareholder. The Tesla chief executive, who has been critical of Twitter’s content moderation policies, has bought 9.2 percent of the social media company.
- Film Of Prince At Age 11 Discovered In Archival Footage Of 1970 Mpls. Teachers Strike
- Mad Magazine’s Most Significant Cultural Moments 2022 marks MAD magazine’s 70th Anniversary. We celebrate a publication that’s been dumbing down America for decades.
- How Everyone Got So Lonely The recent decline in rates of sexual activity has been attributed variously to sexism, neoliberalism, and women’s increased economic independence. How fair are those claims—and will we be saved by the advent of the sex robot?
- Inside the BBC Staff Exodus: Women of Color Are ‘Exhausted’ From Fighting a Broken System
- Japan’s Monkey Queen Made It Through Mating Season With Her Reign Intact Yakei, the 9-year-old macaque who seized power at a preserve, played the field and mated with at least one male, all while managing to maintain her status as her troop’s alpha.
- Newly Measured Particle Seems Heavy Enough to Break Known Physics A new analysis of W bosons suggests these particles are significantly heavier than predicted by the Standard Model of particle physics.
- If you want original movies to survive, get to a theater this April
- It’s Time To Revive the Nuclear Disaster Film With the U.S. and Russia Each Edging Towards Possible Atomkrieg, We’re Overdue for a Cinematic Reminder of the Horrors of Nuclear War
- Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
- Rich Hollant: Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford
- Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College
