The Nose looks at Jerrod Carmichael’s ‘Rothaniel’ and Stephen Merchant’s ‘The Outlaws’

Rothaniel is Jerrod Carmichael’s third HBO comedy special. The previous two, 2014’s Love at the Store and 2017’s 8, were directed by Spike Lee and Bo Burnham, respectively. Rothaniel was taped in February at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City, and it, too, is directed by Burnham. This is the fourth directing project in a row of Burnham’s that The Nose has covered.

And: The Outlaws is a BBC One series created by Stephen Merchant. It’s now available Stateside on Amazon Prime, and Amazon’s synopsis calls it “a comedy thriller about a disparate group of lawbreakers thrown together to complete a community service sentence.” It stars Merchant, Christopher Walken, and an ensemble cast.

GUESTS:



Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn

Rich Hollant: Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford

Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College

