The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

We like to watch. Emily Nussbaum on the TV revolution

Published April 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Old TV Set
Getty Images
/
Getty Images
.

For decades, we didn’t take television seriously. We saw it as ephemeral, as “chewing gum for the eyes,” as, literally, furniture.

And then, around the turn of the century, things started to change. There was The Sopranos. The Wire. And, at the same time, shows like Big Brother and The Amazing Race. For Emily Nussbaum, it was Buffy the Vampire Slayer that forever changed her take on television.

This hour: A serious appraisal of television with The New Yorker’s television critic.

GUEST:

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired July 15, 2020.

television pop culture entertainment history
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
Jonathan McNicol
