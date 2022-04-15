The Nose looks at ‘The Dropout’ and ‘Inventing Anna’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose will be able to tell this story at a conference wearing flip-flops.

The Dropout is an eight-part Hulu Original limited series that tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos. It’s based on the ABC News podcast and stars Amanda Seyfried.

And Inventing Anna is a nine-part Netflix Original limited series created by Shonda Rhimes that tells the story of Anna Sorokin. It’s inspired by Jessica Pressler’s New York magazine story “Maybe She Had So Much Money She Just Lost Track of It,” and it stars Anna Chlumsky and Julia Garner.

GUESTS:



Taneisha Duggan: Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals

Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals Mercy Quaye: Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project

Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

