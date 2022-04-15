The Nose looks at ‘The Dropout’ and ‘Inventing Anna’
Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.
This week’s Nose will be able to tell this story at a conference wearing flip-flops.
The Dropout is an eight-part Hulu Original limited series that tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos. It’s based on the ABC News podcast and stars Amanda Seyfried.
And Inventing Anna is a nine-part Netflix Original limited series created by Shonda Rhimes that tells the story of Anna Sorokin. It’s inspired by Jessica Pressler’s New York magazine story “Maybe She Had So Much Money She Just Lost Track of It,” and it stars Anna Chlumsky and Julia Garner.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Gilbert Gottfried Dies: Beloved Comedian and Voice Icon Was 67 The passing of the actor best known for his voice talents and stand-up comic gifts was announced Tuesday by his family.
- A secret plan, a bombshell lawsuit, and a soccer match: Inside Tom Brady’s un-retirement
- Women are now TAPING their foreheads for a ‘wrinkle-free’ complexion in a bizarre new TikTok trend — so does it actually work?
- How swearing became a weapon of resistance for Ukrainians Their enthusiastic use of bad language contrasts with Putin’s linguistic prissiness — and shows that Russia doesn’t own Russian
- The “Pity Me!” Personal Essay A recent trend in writing brings us a whole lot of dramatics and zero perspective
- The Kids In The Hall Trailer: The Sketch Comedy Revival Arrives In May
- Sure Elon Musk Might Buy Twitter Oh why not.
- Will Elon Musk Go Full Future-of-Civilization on Twitter? Of all the things Musk says are good for humanity, this one is not like the others.
GUESTS:
- Taneisha Duggan: Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals
- Mercy Quaye: Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project
- Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.
