The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘The Dropout’ and ‘Inventing Anna’

Published April 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
The Dropout
Beth Dubber
/
Hulu
Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in ‘The Dropout.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose will be able to tell this story at a conference wearing flip-flops.

The Dropout is an eight-part Hulu Original limited series that tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos. It’s based on the ABC News podcast and stars Amanda Seyfried.

And Inventing Anna is a nine-part Netflix Original limited series created by Shonda Rhimes that tells the story of Anna Sorokin. It’s inspired by Jessica Pressler’s New York magazine story “Maybe She Had So Much Money She Just Lost Track of It,” and it stars Anna Chlumsky and Julia Garner.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Taneisha Duggan: Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals
  • Mercy Quaye: Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project
  • Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Our programming is made possible thanks to listeners like you. Please consider supporting this show and Connecticut Public with a donation today by visiting ctpublic.org/donate.

The Colin McEnroe Show The Nose pop culture entertainment celebrities television
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
